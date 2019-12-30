Parking, patience and painting: Opinions of a Eumundi artist

THERE are so many truly remarkable people in the Noosa region.

This week, we hear from Eumundi artist and St Vinnie's volunteer, Pam Miller.

1. What is something you really resent paying for?

Parking at Eumundi Markets for locals.

2. What is the best advice you ever received?

My mother used to say patience is a virtue. It's what I dish out to my children. They say I am too patient.

3. What do you do to relax?

I paint and I garden. I have been painting for 40 years. I won a scholarship after school and have been painting ever since.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

My gardening. I grow roses and sell them at the markets. Gardening gets you back to earth. It's that absolutely wonderful feeling when you go out to your garden and realise it has grown since yesterday.

5. What do you wish you knew when you were younger?

Look carefully at your choice of career. I regret going into teaching. I had wonderful students, but I really think teaching takes a huge amount out of you. It tends to suck you dry after a while. You can lose the energy to do it.

6. What is the worst injury you've had and how did it happen?

My crummy knees. I have no idea how it happened, if I knew that I might be able to fix them. It is just age related. I'd love to be able to run again. I could probably walk about 100 metres and then I would have to sit down.

7. What would your friends say is your worst habit?

I procrastinate and leave everything until the last minute. I have an exhibition coming up at the end of February and I know I won't start on it until early February.

8. What is the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

All of my family are always there for me. The support of family is the nicest thing. We are very close.

9. If you could write a new law, what would it be?

I would make using a phone while driving a criminal offence. We were behind a girl once and you could see she was on her phone. She drove straight off the road and down an embankment. We saw the whole thing.

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free?

I like to read. Fiction or non-fiction, it doesn't matter. My favourite book is Street Fight in Naples by Peter Robb.

