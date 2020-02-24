Menu
The Ross Crescent parking with no parking area marked.
The Ross Crescent parking with no parking area marked.
Parking shake up after sand slip

24th Feb 2020 1:30 PM

A SUNSHINE Beach street is likely to have parking restrictions for between four to six weeks, starting from today.

Contractors for Noosa Council will carry out repairs to a beach access and slip on Ross Cres, Sunshine Beach.

Stabilisation work involves the use of heavy machinery, forcing the need to introduce parking restrictions on Ross Cres during this time.

A Noosa Council spokesman said: “We appreciate the closure of the beach access and parking restrictions are inconvenient for local residents and surfers, but this work is critical to make the necessary repairs.

“Residents are urged to heed the signage and barriers in place for safety reasons.”

