Parkinson's choir hitting all the right notes

The Sing Thing is helping people with Parkinson's disease find their voice. Contributed

LOCALS living with Parkinson's are riding on a wave of song.

The Sing Thing is a recently formed choir helping people with Parkinson's navigate their way to better voice production and communication.

Held every Thursday in Noosa, the choir is lead by experienced speech pathologist Sarah Lock and local musician and singing teacher Kath Williams.

Tewantin Noosa Parkinson's Support group co-ordinator Nikki Creber said now 13 weeks old, the choir is already hitting all the right notes.

"We have already participated with other Parkinson's choirs around the world to sing the song, Sing, which we recorded,” Ms Creber said.

"Our recording has gone to Ohio in the US to be spliced together with all the other Parkinson's choirs around the world - very exciting for a choir so new.

"We are looking forward very much to performing around and growing.”

The Sing Thing can help those experiencing challenges due to Parkinson's disease, stroke, aphasia, and other neurological conditions.

To join, phone 0400037901.