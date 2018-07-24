Parkridge to create jobs

CONSTRUCTION READY: Michael Michell and Alex Rigby at the site that will become Parkridge Noosa.

CONSTRUCTION READY: Michael Michell and Alex Rigby at the site that will become Parkridge Noosa. Caitlin Zerafa

CONSTRUCTION for 61 spacious apartments at Noosa's latest residential development and hugely successful Parkridge Noosa has been formally awarded to Hutchinson Builders, and in turn is set to create about 150 local jobs.

Hutchinson Builders local area manager Michael Michell said his team was pleased to win the tender.

"We are really excited by the opportunity to commence construction at Parkridge Noosa,” Mr Michell said.

"The first foundations are about to be poured and at its peak of construction there will be 150 local Sunshine Coast and Noosa tradespeople working on-site.”

"Hutchies have had an ongoing presence in the Noosa area with the current Noosa Boardwalk and recent Peregian Digital Hub and it is something we would like to maintain,” he said.

Local developers Altum Property Group's development director Alex Rigby said further stages will create long-term jobs.

"At the peak the project will be employing about 400 people in total, which is quite a significant number for the Noosa area,” Mr Rigby said.

"The project is a three-year construction program which will allow for more job security for construction workers working on the project.”

Parkridge sales director Jeremy Gilmore said due to overwhelming sales success, the final stage of the project would soon be released.

The residential apartments, plus townhouses and villas have been designed with architects Blackburne Jackson Design, and many will command panoramic views of Lake Weyba.

Parkridge communal facilities will include two 25-metre lap pools, gymnasium, café and a providore.

Completion of the stage one apartments is due mid-2019.

Parkridge Noosa's display suite is open from 10am to 2pm daily or visit www.parkridgenoosa.com.