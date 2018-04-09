Menu
Login
Sport

Gutho poised for Parra return

The Eels have missed Gutherson’s spark in attack.
The Eels have missed Gutherson’s spark in attack.

PARRAMATTA are poised to welcome back Clint Gutherson as their season teeters on the brink of disaster.

Gutherson, who hasn't played since suffering a serious knee injury late last year, has been sorely missed so far this season as the Eels crash from one loss to the next.

"He's a real good chance. Obviously we're naming the team tomorrow (Tuesday) but we're thinking we'll be naming him at fullback," Arthur said.

"He's one of our best athletes and most professional at the club.

"So we didn't want to take any chances and we wanted to make sure it was more about Clint, or Gutho, as a person and as a long-term [player] for our club."

The former Manly flyer was one of Parramatta's breakout stars last season, scoring 11 tries in 18 games before his injury six weeks before the semi-finals.

He's expected to replace Will Smith at fullback, while Bevan French and Kane Evans are also tipped to return.

Topics:  brad arthur clint gutherson nrl 2018 parramatta eels rugby league

Noosa crowds flushed by al fresco poo

Noosa crowds flushed by al fresco poo

THIS is the last sort of movement flow that Hastings St needs: an overflowing toilet effluent.

Should Cooroy be a red light district?

LET THERE BE LIGHTS: Awkward traffic intersection at Myall and Elm Streets, Cooroy.

What's your view on traffic lights?

Arcare Peregian celebrating five

MARKING TIME: Longest residents Betty Bluett and Pamela Abell, with original staffers Cheryl Tinsley, left, and Lynda Wardell.

Aged care centre turns five

Cultural trail in the making

ON TRACK: The Environmental and Cultural Learning Trail through the shire is now in the making.

Biosphere to fund culture trail

Local Partners