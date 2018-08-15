Menu
Login
The crew were told to bond with the parrot by saying
The crew were told to bond with the parrot by saying "I love you".
Pets & Animals

Parrot stuck on roof tells rescuers to ‘f*** off’

14th Aug 2018 1:55 PM | Updated: 4:23 PM

FIREFIGHTERS who tried to rescue a parrot stuck on a roof for three days were told by the bird to "f*** off".

The macaw's owner raised the alarm because she feared her pet, named Jessie, was injured after escaping in Edmonton, North London.

The crew were told to bond with the parrot by saying "I love you", which Jessie repeated.

"Jessie had been on the same roof for three days and there were concerns that she may be injured which is why she hadn't come down," firefighters Chris Swallow told The Sun.

"Our crew manager was the willing volunteer who went up the ladder to try and bring Jessie down.

"We were told that to bond with the parrot, you have to tell her 'I love you', which is exactly what the crew manager did.

"While Jessie responded 'I love you' back, we then discovered that she had a bit of a foul mouth and kept swearing, much to our amusement.

"Jessie also speaks Turkish and Greek, so we tried telling her to 'come' in both those languages too.

"Thankfully it soon became apparent that Jessie was fine and uninjured as she flew off to another roof and then to a tree."

As Jessie wasn't injured, the firefighters, who had been called in by the RSPCA, left her on her perch. 

animals editors picks firefighters parrot

Top Stories

    Army's home strike as soldiers dig in for Legacy war widows

    Army's home strike as soldiers dig in for Legacy war widows

    News Looking after Noosa's war widows part of military service

    Feel the beat and move your feet

    Feel the beat and move your feet

    News ZumbaNoosa celebrates a decade

    Dinosaurs at the Plant Fair

    Dinosaurs at the Plant Fair

    News Dinosaur bone search added attraction

    Time to help out to ease drought

    Time to help out to ease drought

    News How you can help struggling farmers

    Local Partners