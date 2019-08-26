Menu
Login
Meow showing: Coast band My Cat Nellie is playing Tewantin Noosa RSL on Saturday at 8pm.
Meow showing: Coast band My Cat Nellie is playing Tewantin Noosa RSL on Saturday at 8pm.
Entertainment

Party animals play RSL

26th Aug 2019 9:58 AM

WHEN it comes to party animals, My Cat Nellie is where it is at.

And we’re not talking about our moggies.

My Cat Nellie is a four-piece Sunshine Coast party rock band and it is hitting Tewantin Noosa RSL with all its fire on Saturday August, 31 from 8pm.

Featuring well-known Maleny vocalist Nellie Finley, the group is also graced with Dan McNamara on guitar, Dave Woolston on drums and Brett Campbell on bass. Between them they have more than 12 decades of experience so they know how to show you a good time.

Plus all the band members do vocals too — so you know there is going to be diversity in songs.

The repertoire stretches from the present back to the classic rock era and features all the great hits through the ages.

So, this is your chance to let your inner party animal out and catch them this weekend.

live music in noosa my cat nellie tewantin noosa rsl whats on in noosa
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Fusion of music, permaculture something to ‘CelebrATE’

    Fusion of music, permaculture something to ‘CelebrATE’

    News Noosa hinterland event to celebrate permaculture through music

    Schoolgirls to launch drones

    Schoolgirls to launch drones

    News Local teenagers aim high in Fly for Good drone program

    Inspiration to power next Wonder Women series

    Inspiration to power next Wonder Women series

    News A line-up of local leading women will be sharing their business experiences, tools...

    Smoke lingers after overnight bushfire

    Smoke lingers after overnight bushfire

    News Firefighters were called to blaze in ‘inaccessible land’ near Noosa Springs during...