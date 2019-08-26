Party animals play RSL

Meow showing: Coast band My Cat Nellie is playing Tewantin Noosa RSL on Saturday at 8pm.

WHEN it comes to party animals, My Cat Nellie is where it is at.

And we’re not talking about our moggies.

My Cat Nellie is a four-piece Sunshine Coast party rock band and it is hitting Tewantin Noosa RSL with all its fire on Saturday August, 31 from 8pm.

Featuring well-known Maleny vocalist Nellie Finley, the group is also graced with Dan McNamara on guitar, Dave Woolston on drums and Brett Campbell on bass. Between them they have more than 12 decades of experience so they know how to show you a good time.

Plus all the band members do vocals too — so you know there is going to be diversity in songs.

The repertoire stretches from the present back to the classic rock era and features all the great hits through the ages.

So, this is your chance to let your inner party animal out and catch them this weekend.