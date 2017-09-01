Party foes going toe to toe for vote

BIFFO: Member for Noosa Glen Elmes and Labor Candidate are ready to go the biff as they trade political blows.

PERHAPS inspired by the Mayweather versus McGregor toe-to-toe biff on Sunday, a fired-up LNP Member for Noosa Glen Elmes has come out swinging hard in his return electoral bout with Labor candidate Mark Denham.

Mr Elmes believes Labor has badly lowered its guard by way of a lack of Noosa road funding and sees ignoring the Beckmans Rd upgrade as Mr Denham's glass jaw.

"As the voice of Labor for Noosa electors I call upon Mr Denham to demand the Labor Premier returns the $63million for road infrastructure that they stole from the Sunshine Coast region in June's budget to prop up the Deputy Premier Jackie Trad's $15billion bridge over the Brisbane River,” Mr Elmes let fly.

"If Labor were interested at all in this region then Beckmans Rd, which the Labor Government has plans for but has not allocated a single cent towards, would be in the process of an urgent upgrade and not gridlocked as it is today.”

After that opening flurry Mr Elmes, who fights politically well above bantamweight, went for a Noosa TAFE upper cut.

"If Labor were interested at all in this region, then the Noosa TAFE buildings would be brimming with new life and purpose and delivering what they never did and that is education and job creation.”

Then came the hospital straight jab followed by a "do nothing Labor” haymaker.

"If Labor were interested at all in this region, the Noosa Hospital would also have its future secured,” he said.

"The fact is that only the LNP has a policy to guarantee the future of the Noosa Hospital and guarantee the delivery of public patient services for a further 30 years.

"The LNP policy also states that an additional $5million will be allocated and indexed each year for the provision of hospital services for Noosa residents.”

Mr Elmes said this promise also provides an opportunity for the hospital to expand, creating new full time and casual jobs for locals.

"Which is why I have fought so hard for it and why it is now set in stone. The Labor Party's track record on delivering for the communities of the Sunshine Coast is appalling and cannot be denied.”

Mr Denham, a paramedic who was counted out at the last election after being out-pointed by the LNP and the Greens, has fired some rapid combinations back.

"Glen Elmes should hang his head in shame,” he straight-jabbed.

"Firstly he was not only a member of the most destructive government in the Queensland history, but he was a minister, a minister that sat around the party table and agreed with all the Newman and Nicholls, cut slash and sell policies during their time in power.”

Then this flurry: "He was part of the government that slashed local funds to Noosa Hospital, removed all public surgery lists that helped to reduce waiting times and services the local community, and then collapsed the funding model that kept other vital services running.”

Mr Denham asked Mr Elmes to explain why his voters have to travel far and wide to get hospital services that Labor put in place and your government removed.

"Then there is the TAFE, his government closed it and then wanted to sell it off and he had nothing to say, even as a minister,” he rabbit- punched.

"Some voice we have in parliament, more like a Marcel Marceau.

"And don't get me started with Beckmans Rd, he has been promising this upgrade for 14 years, even before he was elected and still there is nothing, the current Labor Government allocated more than $400,000 in QTRIP towards planning for an upgrade of Beckmans Rd.”

Mr Denham said the upgrade will be subject to competing priorities across the state - competition that's more difficult as a result of the previous LNP Govern- ment's slashing more than $600million from transport funding during their term.

"It will be just like Eumundi Rd, the Labor candidate brings it up and the Labor government funds the resurfacing.”

Mr Denham said the Minister for Main Roads and Road Safety Mark Bailey back in June said the Labor Government was delivering $351.4million of road infrastructure in 2017-18 for the North Coast district alone and there are $2.414billion of works planned and an average of 2066 direct jobs supported over the next four years.

This included an ongoing commitment to delivering the jointly funded $929.3million Caloundra Road upgrade.