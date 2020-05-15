Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are on the trail of a “party pooper” who stole a port-a-loo from a Bloomsbury work site.
Police are on the trail of a “party pooper” who stole a port-a-loo from a Bloomsbury work site.
Crime

‘Party pooper’: Mystery thief drives off with loo

Zizi Averill
14th May 2020 3:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are on the trail of a "party pooper" who towed a port-a-loo off a Bloomsbury work site.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said the portable toilet was attached to a small box trailer, with registration number DA 0911, at the Doughtys Rd site.

Snr Const Smith said the "needy and perhaps busting thief" stole the trailer and loo some time between Monday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 12.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said the portable toilet was attached to a small box trailer, with the registration number DA 0911, at the Doughtys Rd site. Photo: Luke Mortimer
Senior Constable Steve Smith said the portable toilet was attached to a small box trailer, with the registration number DA 0911, at the Doughtys Rd site. Photo: Luke Mortimer

Bark halts thieves in their tracks

Andergrove man charged after burnout at workplace

Gone in 60 seconds: Man loses car to thieves

Police are now searching for anyone who has recently added an unusual outside toilet to their home.

"Anyone who has information about the current location of the stolen item or who may know who this party pooper is, is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible," Snr Const Smith said.

To report, phone Policelink 13 14 44 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2000991453.

More Stories

bloomsbury bloomsbury crime crime stoppers mackay mackay crime mackay police policelink senior constable steve smith worksite theft
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Back to the ‘new’ daily grind for Noosa restaurants

        premium_icon Back to the ‘new’ daily grind for Noosa restaurants

        Business Many local restaurants will reopen to dinners from Saturday as they work to adjust to a new was of businesses after months of hardships.

        The finance strategy saving families, but it’s not ideal

        premium_icon The finance strategy saving families, but it’s not ideal

        Money More and more Australian families are struggling to make ends meet.

        Preparing for the tourist comeback

        premium_icon Preparing for the tourist comeback

        News While Tourism Noosa’s 100 plus volunteers have been stood down due to the COVID-19...

        Boost in battle to pull youths back from brink of crime

        premium_icon Boost in battle to pull youths back from brink of crime

        Crime Fresh face ready to tackle youth crime at its roots