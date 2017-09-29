Party to celebrate skate park reopening

REVAMP: Sunshine Beach Skate Park is open again and will have a party this weekend to celebrate.

REVAMP: Sunshine Beach Skate Park is open again and will have a party this weekend to celebrate.

LOCAL skaters are invited to celebrate the reopening of the Sunshine Beach Skate Park this weekend with a gnarly party.

While the Sunshine Beach Skate Park has been open for a couple of weeks, the official reopening party will kick-flip off from midday on Saturday with live music, learn to skate classes, trick contests and skating demos.

Project officer Dallas Bickley said skaters of all ages - both experienced and beginner skaters - were welcome to attend the five-hour official opening celebrations.

The new-look park caters for skaters of all levels of experience, with the new design providing a range of new challenges.

Highlights include the region's first in-ground skate bowl.

Council redesigned the 13-year-old park in consultation with local skaters and reopened it on September 16.

The large existing steel half pipe remains.

Upgrades

Mini-half pipe, rollover with A-frame hubba, flat bank and jersey block, love seat quarter pipe, A-frame and flat steel rails, taco- shaped corner on bowl.

Check it all out from 12pm this Saturday at the party.