Party to celebrate skate park reopening

LOCAL skaters are invited to celebrate the reopening of the Sunshine Beach Skate Park this weekend with a gnarly party.
While the Sunshine Beach Skate Park has been open for a couple of weeks, the official reopening party will kick-flip off from midday on Saturday with live music, learn to skate classes, trick contests and skating demos.
Project officer Dallas Bickley said skaters of all ages - both experienced and beginner skaters - were welcome to attend the five-hour official opening celebrations.
The new-look park caters for skaters of all levels of experience, with the new design providing a range of new challenges.
Highlights include the region's first in-ground skate bowl.
Council redesigned the 13-year-old park in consultation with local skaters and reopened it on September 16.
The large existing steel half pipe remains.
Upgrades
Mini-half pipe, rollover with A-frame hubba, flat bank and jersey block, love seat quarter pipe, A-frame and flat steel rails, taco- shaped corner on bowl.
Check it all out from 12pm this Saturday at the party.
