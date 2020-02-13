Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man, who was a passenger of the car, died at the scene.
The man, who was a passenger of the car, died at the scene.
News

Passenger dies as truck rolls in horror crash

13th Feb 2020 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 33-YEAR-OLD man has died in a horror traffic crash at Wamuran, west of the Sunshine Coast, yesterday afternoon.

Police say about 4.30pm, a white Mercedes Benz truck veered off the right side of Viviani Rd, crashing into a water drain and rolling onto the passenger side before hitting a power pole.

As a result the man, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 50-year-old male driver was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone in the area with dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
fatal crash queensland police wamuran
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Obvious’ missing piece from local tourism offerings

        premium_icon ‘Obvious’ missing piece from local tourism offerings

        Council News Noosa’s mayor is hoping to foster indigenous tourism relations strengthening Kabi Kabi connections Noosa and the Cherbourg region.

        Mayoral candidate fishing for oyster funding answers

        premium_icon Mayoral candidate fishing for oyster funding answers

        News Noosa mayoral candidate looking into Noosa’s Bring Back the Fish project.

        Power out, homes evacuated as Coast cops torrential downpour

        Power out, homes evacuated as Coast cops torrential downpour

        Weather More than 200mm of rain recorded in one Coast area

        Road closed: Noosa cops a stormy bucketing

        Road closed: Noosa cops a stormy bucketing

        News Noosa hit by intense storm rain