Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 50-year-old man flew from Adelaide to Darwin allegedly with methamphetamine stuffed in his jocks, police have said.
A 50-year-old man flew from Adelaide to Darwin allegedly with methamphetamine stuffed in his jocks, police have said.
Crime

Passenger had meth stuffed in his jocks: police

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
3rd Feb 2020 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 50-year-old man flew from Adelaide to Darwin allegedly with 100g of methamphetamine stuffed in his jocks, police have said.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Matt Akers said the man arrived at 9.30pm on Sunday and was "greeted" Drug and Organised Crime Section detectives at the airport.

He said the man was searched and arrested after 112g of methamphetamine was found in his underwear.

Acting Snr Sgt Akers said he was charged with possessing a commercial quantity of a schedule 1 dangerous drug and supplying a commercial quantity of a schedule 1 dangerous drug.

"The amount of damage this drug does to the community cannot be overstated, and is destroying families," he said.

"We do not want it, or its flow on effects in our community."

The man was remanded in custody and will appear at the Darwin Local Court today.

crime drugs ice methamphetamine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rips, bluebottles plague Sunshine Coast beaches

        premium_icon Rips, bluebottles plague Sunshine Coast beaches

        Community Ten swimmers were pulled from the surf and more treated for bluebottle stings at beaches across the Sunshine Coast and north to Rainbow Beach this weekend.

        Five things to this week

        Five things to this week

        News From cricket to art and searching for frogs, see what’s happening in the Noosa...

        OPINION: Why the $1000 mobile phone fine is upsetting

        premium_icon OPINION: Why the $1000 mobile phone fine is upsetting

        News ‘It’s gotten to the point where an exorbitant fine is required to force us to think...

        GALLERY/RESULTS: All the action from Noosa Summer Swim

        premium_icon GALLERY/RESULTS: All the action from Noosa Summer Swim

        News Noosa’s Main Beach hosted the World Swim Series event on the weekend and the...