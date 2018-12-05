Menu
The flight came to a halt yesterday. Picture: AAP/Emma Brasier
The flight came to a halt yesterday. Picture: AAP/Emma Brasier
Sydney Airport hit by bomb threat hoax

by Ben Graham
5th Dec 2018 7:47 AM

PASSENGERS say a regional flight ground to a halt on the runway and police searched the plane after a chilling fake bomb threat yesterday.

A man has now been charged with allegedly making a hoax bomb threat in relation to the dramatic incident at Sydney Airport.

Police were called to the bustling travel hub about 5pm yesterday after staff received a threatening phone call.

It's understood staff from Regional Express Airlines received the threatening call just before the flight was set to depart for Griffith, in the state's central west.

It’s understood Regional Express Airlines staff received the threatening call. Picture: AAP/Emma Brasier
A passenger on the plane, Gino Gallo, said the incident delayed the regional flight.

"We were there for about an hour, hour-and-a-half, on the tarmac and all of a sudden the plane stops and the federal police come in and pulled this fella out (sic)," he told 9 News.

However, the officers searched the building on Keith Smith Avenue but did not find anything suspicious.

Police arrested a 36-year-old man at Darling Point.
A spokesman for police revealed, that following inquiries, officers arrested a 36-year-old man at Darling Point in the city's CBD at about 6.40pm.

He was charged with using a carriage service to make a hoax threat and refused bail to appear at Central Local Court on Wednesday.

    Quiet revolution is taking place

    Pilot's unlikely purchase became a Cooroy landmark

    Lighting up Christmas

    UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled

