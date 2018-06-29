Passion for eco fashion

GOING CORK: Michelle Tait with a collection of her eco friendly and vegan approved handmade cork bags.

A LOCAL woman has taken her passion for fashion, and the environment, to the next level with her hand-made, eco-friendly cork bags.

Eco Luxe Australia is the invention of Michelle Tait, who has loved fashion from a young age and is passionate about the slow fashion movement.

All her bags, clutches and smaller phone or make-up purses have been hand-made using cork fabric from the bark of cork oak trees.

"Cork is such an amazing product,” Ms Tait said.

"The bags are all naturally anti-bacterial, hyper-allergenic, water and stain resistant, and they are PETA approved as a vegan product.

"Companies like Mercedes and Gucci have even used cork for some of their products.”

Ms Tait said she wanted her products to be versatile.

"I have experimented with fashion to maximise its use and designed these bags so people can get the most out of what they are buying.

"I have a range of colours, the cork has been dyed with chemical-free dye, and all my bags are reversible,” she said.

Each bag is unique and Ms Tait also announced the coming launch of ELA Bespoke.

"This will give people the opportunity to customise a bag with the colours they want to have their very own piece,” she said.

"It will be double unique.”

Ms Tait's inspiration for the business comes from her view on buying something to last a long time.

"If you look after it (the bag), it will last a long time.

"I design my bags to stand the test of time.”

Eco Luxe Australia has a stall at the Eumundi Markets and has had a positive response.

"It's fantastic support for local artisans and it is great to be part of the slow fashion movement,” she said.

"Slow fashion is great because it really encourages people to buy local artisan and pre-loved clothing rather than the constant fast fashion from the shops.”

Ms Tait's next project will focus on reusable shopping bags. She will create bags from cork off-cuts that fold and fit in purses so they are always handy.