Passion for science leads to opportunity of as lifetime

A DEDICATION to science has rewarded two Noosa students with a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Year 11 Good Shepherd students Cole Suter and James Donald will immerse themselves in all things science through a full scholarship to the Professor Harry Messel International Science School (ISS) at Sydney University.

Every two years, the ISS gathers 140 top science students from Australia and overseas for a two-week residential program of talks by world-renowned scientists, laboratory tours and hands-on activities.

"What I look forward to the most is meeting many well-regarded scientists, professors and leaders of their respective fields, as well as the opportunity to be inspired by who they are and what they are doing with their abilities,” Cole said.

"I also look forward to meeting and building relationships with other scholarship recipients from around the world.”

James is also keen to network with like-minded students and hopes his passion for science leads to a future career in the industry.

"When I heard about the opportunity that was the International Science School, I immediately knew that it was perfectly suited for me and it would be an amazing opportunity to not only extend my knowledge in different areas in science, but to further grow my passion for the subject,” James said.

"I hope that by the end of the program I am further inspired to pursue a career in science. I also hope to gain a new perspective and appreciation of the world of science.”

The opportunity is open to top achieving students in Year 11 and 12 who are focused on the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) subjects and can clearly communicate their aspirations and reasons for wanting a place in this coveted program.

Good Shepherd head of senior years studies Matthew Armstrong said the college was proud to have two students achieve a place in an international scholarship program.

"We are excited for the opportunities this could open for their futures in these amazing fields,” Mr Armstrong said.

"There is a great line-up of guest speakers, all leading scientists in their fields, including astrophysicist Dame Professor Jocelyn Bell Burnell, NASA flight director Matt Abbott (and) quantum tech guru Professor David Reilly.”

The boys will head to Sydney in July.