Passion to help drives PT to business success

FITNESS: EFM Health Club's Kate Davidson and was recently named Franchisee of the Year for businesses with less than two full-time equivalent staff.

FITNESS: EFM Health Club's Kate Davidson and was recently named Franchisee of the Year for businesses with less than two full-time equivalent staff.

THE satisfaction Kate Davidson receives from helping people feel better makes her wish she had changed careers years earlier.

The personal trainer owns the EFM Health Club in Noosaville and was recently named Franchisee of the Year for businesses with less than two full-time equivalent staff.

She was among Australia’s best franchisees recognised at the Franchise Council of Australia Excellence Awards.

Mrs Davidson bought her business four years ago after switching from a job in health admin to personal training.

“I just wanted to do more, I wanted to help people become better and healthier,” she said.

“I saw people reaching middle age and not feeling good or enjoying life and wanted to help them live happier and longer.”

One of the first differences clients notice when they step into the EFM Health Club is no mirrors.

The website also proclaims there are “no intimidating body builders” which gives a sense of the club’s vibe and philosophy.

“It’s a model you don’t see anywhere else and I can’t believe others don’t do it,” said Mrs Davidson, adding there also no lock-in contracts.

“It’s all about personalised training. You get a personal trainer in a group environment.”

Unlike most gyms where personal training is an expensive extra, EFM clients receive PT guidance and support as a standard.

FITNESS: Kate Davidson and EFM Health Club member Rick when he had just completed his 1000th session at the club, with fitness coach Jay.

The club prepares a ‘workout of the day’ which changes in type and intensity daily for clients to undertake at their own ability and in their own time.

A personal trainer assists with technique, equipment and advice and offers encouragement or helps set new personalised goals.

“We know each person really well; we know their injuries, illnesses, history, what they want to achieve and make sure each person is getting that personalised touch,” she said.

“It is also really social; people are really friendly and supportive towards each other.”

Mrs Davidson said she had experienced business growth of 19 per cent in 2017-18 and another 12 per cent in 2018-19.

Club member Barb Hultgren, 55, who trains five times a week, said she looked forward to something new each morning.

“You don’t know what’s ahead; the workouts change every day and you do something new each day with the support of the PT,” said Mrs Hultgren.

“But one of the other things I love is they help you find challenges.”

Mrs Hultgren can now run 5km and do chin-ups after setting herself these goals and receiving training support to reach them.

“I realise I can do a lot more than I thought by working out with like-minded people and pushing yourself,” she said.