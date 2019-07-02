Past and future 'kings', get ready

READY FOR POMONA: King of the Mountain on July 28 are the Cooroy Pomona Lions and the girls from the Pomona Community Bank branch.

READY FOR POMONA: King of the Mountain on July 28 are the Cooroy Pomona Lions and the girls from the Pomona Community Bank branch.

THE countdown to July 28 has already begun.

For the 41st time, Pomona will host one of Australia's most gruelling and historic mountain races. Unique in every way, the King of the Mountain Festival is one of those events that seems to build on its strong crowd numbers every year.

Pomona King of the Mountain chairperson Heather Manders said the festival remains one of the best opportunities for the community and visitors to get together in the hinterland.

"Who would have thought a simple bet in a pub in 1958 would see us all here in 2019 preparing to cheer on amazing athletes and celebrate hard working volunteers - particularly the Cooroy Pomona Lions Club?” Heather said.

Still recognised as one of the best fun and free days out for the whole family, the festival concludes with the running of the signature Bendigo Bank International Mountain Challenge starting at 2.30pm. Other must-see events include: the Zinc 96.1 Prince & Princess Race (on Saturday, 27 July), Nestlé 3KM Family Fun Run, Cooroy Rag Animal Farm, Reid Signage Services Primary School Relays, Raine & Horne Tug 'O' War, Livelife Pharmacy Skate Park Competition, Pomona IGA Stage, Pomona True Value Hardware Mountain Bikes, market stalls, food, entertainment, live music, rides and much more.

Heather added her delight at having Pomona's own bank as a supporter again this year.

"Bendigo Bank have been a big part of our success for some years now, and our committee is very grateful for the things they continue to do for Pomona and the hinterland,” she said.