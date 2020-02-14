Pastor reveals how he nearly married his sister-in-law

MANY couples across this region celebrate a day of love this Valentine's Day, we spoke with someone who regularly gets an inside look into their lives.

Andy Dunkin is a pastor at Church of Christ, Kingaroy.

For nearly 30 years Pastor Dunkin has conducted wedding ceremonies in his former home country of the US and Australia.

Out of all of the weddings he had attended, he said his favourite part always remained the same.

"It's truly an honour just to be part of someone's day where they are committing themselves to one another," Mr Dunkin said.

"Being part of them sharing those vows is a really special thing to witness.

"It's a real privilege."

He said despite conducting wedding ceremonies for more than three decades, the most entertaining moment that sprang to mind was close to home.

He said it all unfolded when he was granted the opportunity to play a role in marrying his identical twin brother, Phil Dunkin.

"Back home nearly 27 years ago, my brother's father-in-law and myself married my brother and his wife-to-be," Mr Dunkin said.

Pastor Andy Dunkin with his identical twin brother, Phil (left).

"The other pastor and I had been hanging out all day and chatting before the wedding.

"We were conducting the ceremony together and then when he was going to pronounce them married, he said to my future sister-in-law, 'Do you take Andy to be your husband?'

"There was a moment of silence and then small bursts of laughter erupted before he continued with the proceedings.

"We still joke to this day that I nearly married my brother's wife.

After being married to his wife Victoria for more than 25 years, his tips for a successful marriage were simple, yet effective.

"It's all about communicating and being open and honest with each other.

"It's showing a sense of commitment, through thick and thin, just like the vows you made all those years ago.

"It really is about remembering through better or worse, even if we get upset."

Despite the enormous amount of paperwork involved in marrying a couple, Mr Dunkin said Australians really knew how to celebrate.

"Back home people go to weddings, but everyone is in such a rush for the ceremony to be over and for the couple to head out on their honeymoon," he said.

"I find in Australia if you are going to a wedding, you know you will attend the ceremony and then the reception afterwards.

"I love the way people celebrate over here and how much they just want to enjoy the special time together."