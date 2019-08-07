Patches stitching madly for Quilt Show

PATCHES of Cooroy is celebrating 20 years since its inception as a quilting and craft group, by displaying work at its biennial Quilt and Craft Show, this year to be held at Cooroy Memorial Hall, Maple St, Cooroy.

The show will be open from 10am-4pm on Friday and Saturday, August 30 and 31.

The members’ labours of love in the form of amazing quilts, textile art wall hangings, exquisite embroideries, crochet and knitting will be on show for your enjoyment.

Light refreshments will be available so come for morning or afternoon tea or even lunch. Merchant stalls, handcraft stalls, and the trash and treasure stall will have wonderful items for sale.

Two beautiful quilts will be raffled and one fortunate person will receive a lucky door prize. All profits from the show are returned to the community and since the last quilt show in 2017 the group has made donations of many thousands of dollars, primarily to Queensland Cancer Council and Cooroy Memorial Hall, but also to Cooroibah and Tinbeerwah fire brigades, Katie Rose Cottage, I Give A Buck Hoofbeats Program, QCWA Drought Relief and Mercy Ships Australia.

Patches also supports Paws assistance dogs by making special coats and these wonderful dogs will be part of the show with their trainers available to answer questions.

Wheelchair access is available.

For more information contact Margaret Kippen 0409 544 713 or Julie Dodds 0490 007 563.