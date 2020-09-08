Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The latest court appearance over the alleged stabbing murder of Tyler Bell has ended in another adjournment.
The latest court appearance over the alleged stabbing murder of Tyler Bell has ended in another adjournment.
News

Pathology report completed in deadly Gympie stabbing case

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
8th Sep 2020 12:05 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE man accused of killing a Gympie father-of-five will be back in court at the end of the month following another adjournment of his case.

Alex Robert Smart, 27, appeared by video in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday as his case continues to wind its way through the system.

Mr Smart is accused of murdering Tylor "TJ" Bell after an alleged daylight stabbing at the intersection of Monkland St and the Bruce Highway in September last year.

The parties had been waiting on the result of a pathology report, which the court heard had now been completed.

He remained in custody and will next appear on Monday, September 28.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Toddler run over by car at Rainbow Beach

* WINNER: Gympie's most stylish trendsetter revealed

More Stories

bruce highway gympie court gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scientists, senator claim Noosa’s sea level is ‘falling’

        Premium Content Scientists, senator claim Noosa’s sea level is ‘falling’

        News ‘In Noosa there are clear signs the sea levels have fallen over many years with only small rises in more recent times’: Scientist claims.

        Man spits at, assaults police after Father’s Day attack

        Premium Content Man spits at, assaults police after Father’s Day attack

        Crime Father’s Day celebrations went awry when one man attacked the grandfather of his...

        Man ‘kicked, punched’ in violent alleged roadside assault

        Premium Content Man ‘kicked, punched’ in violent alleged roadside assault

        Crime Police have arrested a group of people after they allegedly violently assaulted a...

        Coast tourism operators braced for Schoolies surge

        Premium Content Coast tourism operators braced for Schoolies surge

        News Noosa tourism, accommodation sectors and local authorities are braced for an influx...