Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Patient critical after being pulled from water

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Nov 2020 4:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Paramedics are attempting to stabilise a person in a critical condition on a Gold Coast beach after a near-drowning incident.

Emergency services were called to reports an adult had been pulled from the water at 3.30pm in Burleigh Heads at Second Ave.

The person was in a critical condition, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The incident follows a near-drowning of a four-year-old boy yesterday at Southport Broadwater.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Patient critical after being pulled from water

More Stories

drowning editors picks emergency gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        487 Coast families: How you can help someone this Christmas

        487 Coast families: How you can help someone this Christmas

        Community Hundreds of Coast families are in need of a helping hand this Christmas and here is your chance to make a difference. Pick a family to "adopt" from the full list

        Coast grads struggling to land a job after uni

        Premium Content Coast grads struggling to land a job after uni

        Education Almost half of University of the Sunshine Coast students are still hunting for a...

        Best Queensland universities for students to get a job

        Premium Content Best Queensland universities for students to get a job

        Education Best Queensland universities helping students to land a full-time job

        Eu-beauty! Brewery partnership draws a crowd

        Premium Content Eu-beauty! Brewery partnership draws a crowd

        Lifestyle Craft beer lovers and rum connoisseurs got the best of both worlds