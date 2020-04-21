Menu
News

Hinterland crash leaves patient with serious injuries

Caitlin Zerafa
21st Apr 2020 8:38 AM
A PATIENT has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with significant facial injuries following a traffic crash in Pomona this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene of the vehicle crash on Reserve St at 7.40am.

A QAS spokesperson said two vehicles were involved.

Paramedics assessed the patient for significant facial injuries and is now in a stable condition.

The age and gender of the patient is yet to be confirmed.

pomona pomona car crash qas traffic crash
