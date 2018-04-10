Patient Powell ready to hit water at Gold Coast

GAME ON: Logan Powell will dive into the S9 100m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

GAME ON: Logan Powell will dive into the S9 100m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. Patrick Woods

SWIMMING: Witnessing teammates achieve medal success will spur University of the Sunshine Coast swimmer Logan Powell to "reach his best potential” says coach Nathan Doyle.

Powell is yet to swim on the

Gold Coast and has spent the past five days in the stands cheering

on his fellow USC Spartan para-athletes.

However, Powell's agonising wait will finally come to an end as he prepares to make his Commonwealth Games debut on what is the final day of pool action.

He will contest the men's S9 100m backstroke on Tuesday, and Doyle said he was itching to finally dive in.

"It's been a long wait for him and he's been around the village watching everyone else swim,” Doyle said.

"(But) I think from Logan's perspective, being able to sit in

the stands and cheer on your teammates to medal success will only further drive him to reach his best potential.”

Doyle said he would be happy just to see Powell in action, but hoped Powell could "bring it home” and cap off what has been a successful campaign for the Spartans.

"We just know in ourselves that if Logan does the process as best he can and fulfils his capabilities then the results will come as a by-product,” he said.

"But, we're just really looking forward to seeing him rip in and representing not only Australia but the Sunshine Coast on the last day (of swimming).”

After being identified by Swimming Australia as packing plenty of potential, Powell moved to the Sunshine Coast in 2013 to further his career under the watchful eye of Jan Cameron and later Doyle.

His swimming has improved since, with Powell finishing seventh in the 400m S9 freestyle final at the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Doyle said Powell's efforts at Rio, and soon the Gold Coast, were just the beginningof a big career in the pool.

Logan Powell has been selected in the Australian Commonwealth Games squad, he is a para athlete. Patrick Woods

"He was a rookie in Rio and he's spent two years now really learning from that experience and looking to progress in what will be quite a long career for him and we're really excited to see what he can do,” he said.

"It's exciting to see someone who's developing quickly and one that has done a lot of hard work over the years.”

Powell isone of four para swimmers from the USC Spartans team that has so far earned five medals at the Games.

Ellie Cole has claimed a silver and bronze, Daniel Fox has earned bronze and Blake Cochrane has won bronze and a silver.