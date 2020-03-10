Patient’s virus symptoms ‘like jetlag’

Bridget Wilkins, 29, was diagnosed with coronavirus last week after flying back from London to her hometown of Brisbane, via Singapore. Picture: Facebook

Bridget Wilkins, 29, was diagnosed with coronavirus last week after flying back from London to her hometown of Brisbane, via Singapore. Picture: Facebook

An Australian woman who contracted coronavirus after visiting the UK has urged people to stop worrying after describing her symptoms as "jetlag-like".

Bridget Wilkins, of Brisbane, was diagnosed last week after flying back from London via Singapore, for a wedding.

While she hasn't dismissed the seriousness of the virus, she has called for calm to the hysteria after explaining her symptoms were no worse than a "sore throat and a headache".

The 29-year-old, who missed her friend's wedding on Saturday after being quarantined in a Brisbane hospital, told 7 News she had "no idea" how she caught the virus.

"I travelled from London over the weekend, via Singapore," Ms Wilkins told the publication

"It could be anywhere between there and Brisbane.

RELATED: PM reveals key principles of coronavirus stimulus package

Bridget Wilkins, 29, was diagnosed with coronavirus last week after flying back from London to her hometown of Brisbane, via Singapore. Picture: Facebook

"The message I'd like to put out to the world is that maybe someone has it already, and it's very common symptoms, like a headache, or a sore throat or just being tired," she said.

"(I thought) I had those symptoms because I'd just travelled 30-plus hours. I've still got those symptoms, but nothing more than that."

Ms Wilkins said "it's certainly not as severe as some headlines are making it (out to be)", adding that if she didn't think she had the virus she would have thought it to be jetlag.

"There's a lot of hype and hysteria on the news around coronavirus," she said.

"There should be. It's very serious, particularly for the elderly and people with existing conditions."

However she said "we have to calm down" saying for most people, like herself, it's just a long cold that "we can shake off".

She said had she not known she had the virus, she would have thought it was jetlag. Picture: Facebook

She believes she will be discharged from hospital this week and thanked the "proactive" response by Queensland Health officials regarding her treatment.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged Australians to remain calm as the disease spreads saying "in the vast majority of cases people recover".

"I also want to stress that it's very highly unlikely that if you have the virus you will have an extreme reaction or an extreme event related to it."

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA JUMP TO 100

In Australia, the infection spread from 91 to 100 cases.

There are 55 confirmed cases in NSW where two people have died. Authorities are investigating 476 cases, and almost 8000 people have been tested and cleared of infection in NSW.

Bridget said it is a serious infection particularly for the elderly, but has also called for calm to the hysteria. Picture: 7 News

In Victoria there has been 15 confirmed cases and WA has had six.

Scott Morrison is currently preparing to unveil his $10 billion plan to save the economy from the worst of the virus outbreak.

According to The Australian, pensioners, Newstart recipients and small business owners are expected to be considered for the payments as the government tries to protect jobs and inject more money into the economy.

The Prime Minister did not reveal exact details of the stimulus package, due to be released this week, but outlined seven principles that would guide the government's response.