Trainer produces Magic trick to control Consol

A simple approach to training Magic Consul seems to have worked wonders, with the rising nine-year-old making easy work of his rivals at Flemington. Picture: AAP

DOING less and not more with Magic Consol has got the best out of the flashy chestnut, according to Horsham-based trainer Paul Preusker.

Preusker has lifted the lid on the secret behind the rising nine-year old's barnstorming back-to-back metropolitan wins at Moonee Valley and Flemington.

Trainers often pray for good barriers and cushy runs to get the best out of their horses.

Not Preusker. Not with Magic Consol anyway.

"He doesn't like being cluttered up," Preusker said.

"He's quite mentally weak like that. He gets amongst them and the old anxiety comes on and you don't see the best of him."

Magic Consol franked his seven-length romp at Moonee Valley last month with a come-from-behind 1.8 length win at Flemington last Saturday after settling back from barrier 14.

The tough miler has earned about $600,000 for connections in 57 starts including 12 wins and 14 minor placings.

Jockey Craig Williams glances back at his rivals after registering back-to-back wins aboard Magic Consul at Flemington on Saturday. Picture: AAP

But his last two have been out of the box, with the gelding having improved by about six lengths on any previous season's best.

"The pattern has just turned out beautiful both last starts, the right tempo, the right gate, he's been allowed to be three deep and take his own terms," Preusker said.

"He's tough, but by the same token he's quite weak amongst them, he's intimidated out of it very easy.

"Every time I've been to Flemington and Caulfield I've drawn too good and we've had to go forward and that's been his weakness.

"It's just been luck the last two, you're praying to draw bad each time and that's what we've done."

Trainer Paul Preusker is enjoying the ride with Magic Consul. Picture: AAP

Preusker had intended to run Magic Consol in the Swan Hill Cup last month but abandoned the plan due to the track condition.

With "plan B" to run at the Valley the following week, Preusker elected to wind back the work, keen to keep the talented miler fresh for the city spin.

"We might have been a bit guilty of over-training him early days," Preusker said.

"If anything's changed I've been a lot softer on him than I have ever been before."

The change of plans has worked wonders for Magic Consol and given Preusker hope of a spring fling in what could be horse's swansong preparation.

"We're going to definitely look at it (spring), there's a couple of races at the Valley," Preusker said.

"It's just a matter of choosing the right ones ... it'd be nice to give him a go at something decent, for the owners really."