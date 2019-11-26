Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Pauline finds common ground with unions

by Matthew Killoran
26th Nov 2019 9:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

PAULINE Hanson has dealt a blow to the Government's bid to pass a union crackdown Bill, refusing to be a "rubber stamp" and putting the law's future in doubt.

In a surprise alliance, Senator Hanson is working closely with unions in responding to the proposal to deregister industrial organisations or officials which repeatedly break the law. They found common ground in opposition to free trade agreements.

Senator Hanson criticised the Government, saying she was disappointed in its actions and accusing them of rushing legislation.

"They're not dealing with the real issues affecting the Australian people," she said.

While the Government is eager to pass its Ensuring Integrity laws this fortnight, Senator Hanson said she would not be rushed and would seek further union feedback on the proposal.

Either her vote and Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie's is needed to get it through the Senate.

It follows The Courier-Mail revealing Queensland has more union officials before the courts for alleged industrial law breaches than any other state, as well as more instances of alleged illegal strike action.

More Stories

jacqui lambie one nation pauline hanson unions workers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New ‘Silicon Valley’ near Brisbane to create 6000 jobs

        premium_icon New ‘Silicon Valley’ near Brisbane to create 6000 jobs

        News PLANS have been revealed to safeguard a new ‘Silicon Valley’ north of Brisbane that could house up to 6,000 jobs.

        Agro to make 30th birthday comeback

        premium_icon Agro to make 30th birthday comeback

        News Jamie Dunn is bringing the nation’s cheekiest puppet back

        Owners say ‘au revoir’ to business after 17 years

        premium_icon Owners say ‘au revoir’ to business after 17 years

        Business A run-down business left vacant for 10 years before being transformed into a...

        Ed’s heading back to the Brewery

        Ed’s heading back to the Brewery

        News Singer makes a special return to Eumundi for a concert.