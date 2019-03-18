Koshie lashes Hanson over NZ comments

ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson has rejected the accusation that her comments about Muslims in Australia "empower" white supremacists like the one who carried out Friday's terror attack in New Zealand.

Sunrise host David Koch this morning told Ms Hanson that Brenton Tarrant's manifesto, which he sent to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern before the attack, "reads like One Nation immigration and Muslim policy".

"Do you, in any way, feel complicit with this atrocity?" Koch asked. "The anti-Muslim rhetoric that you espouse constantly here, that you did in your maiden speech when you came to parliament. Do you understand?"

Ms Hanson began to offer her sympathies for the 50 people who were murdered during Friday prayers at two Christchurch mosques before turning the conversation back to Muslim immigration.

"I feel for these people," she said. "I feel for the families that have lost lives ... We have problems but you've actually got to discuss it and debate the issues. Why do we have terrorist attacks in this country? Why is it happening around the world?"

“This terrorist manifesto almost reads like One Nation immigration and muslim policy. Do you feel complicit with this atrocity?”@Kochie_Online to @PaulineHansonOZ after the Christchurch terror attack. pic.twitter.com/VFIRQQezyn — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) March 17, 2019

Koch told her that "most of the terrorist attacks are (carried out by) right-wing white supremacists that are egged on by your comments, by your anti-Muslim comments".

"(Things like) 'they don't deserve to be here', 'they will take over our country'. Can you understand how that empowers a white supremacist ... into seeing it as a call to arms?"

Ms Hanson then turned the focus to what's happening in the UK, where she claims Britons have "lost their country".

"Really, Pauline? That is just tripe," Koch responded.

Hanson was later called a "coward" by fellow Senator Derryn Hinch after telling the program she would abstain from a vote to censure Senator Fraser Anning over his offensive comments about the mosque shootings.

Senator Anning made a statement on the day of the shootings that was widely condemned by both sides of politics and led to calls for him to resign.

"What is a censure?" Hanson asked Koch after being asked whether she would vote. "It will not prove a damn thing."

Koch told her the vote is "drawing a line in the sand of humanity and respect". Senator Hinch told her "it's cowardly" not to vote.

"You either vote yes or no. (Not voting) shows you approve of what he said."