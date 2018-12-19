Paw-some gift for pet lovers

Get your paws on a copy of 'Book of Treats' and cook up some goodies for your four-legged friends.

LOOKING for the purr-fect stocking filler for the cat-lover in your life? Or perhaps a paw-some present for a friend who has dogs?

VetShopAustralia's Book of Treats is full of simple and tasty recipes pets will love.

More than just a cookbook, it not only includes nutritious and healthy pet snacks but also information on what not to feed your pet, pet superfoods plus helpful facts and tips from VetShopAustralia's head vet, Dr Mark.

"If you're like me, you love giving your pet treats so why not treat them with nutritious and health snacks,” said Dr Mark.

"And if you're after a special occasion treat this festive season, we've got them covered too!”

With more than 20 treats including pupcakes, catsicles, salmon biscuits, pumpkin chews and gingerbread cookies, VetShopAustralia's Book of Treats is guaranteed to spread some Christmas cheer.

"Bon a-pet-treat!”