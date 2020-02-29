Menu
SURF DOGS: Dog Whisperer, Chris de Aboitiz will be host a dog workshop in conjunction with the Noosa Surfing Festival’s Dog Surfing Championships. Picture: Robyne Cuerel
News

‘Pawfect’ day tipped for event

Matt Collins
29th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
THERE may be some confusion over whether pigs might fly, but there is no denying dogs can definitely surf.

And with thousands of spectators expected, the Surfing Dog Championship at the Noosa Festival of Surfing this weekend, is sure to be a doggone spectacle.

The man known as ‘Mr Dog Surf’, Chris de Aboitiz is a former winner of the Surfing Dog competition and he is looking forward to once again hitting the Noosa waves.

“It’s great to be able to go out for a surf with my best mate,” he said.

The Australia Surfing Dog Championship is a free event and it will be held on Noosa’s First Point on Sunday from 1.30pm.

