Paws for a free fun photo with Santa

TOO CUTE: Dress your pet in their best and head to Noosa Fair Shopping Centre for a free photo with Santa paws. Iain Curry

HAVE you always wanted that perfect festive photo with your pet?

This Saturday from 10am to 2pm you can take your furry, feathered and scaled best friends to Noosa Fair Shopping Centre for a free photo with Santa Claus, or Santa paws.

Santa and his furry friends will be in the centre every day until December 24.

Shoppers are invited to post their favourite Santa paws photos on the centre's Facebook page for the chance to win a $50 Noosa Fair gift card for the best dressed pet and pet and owner photos.

Post your Santa Paws Photos on our Facebook page to see if you've won.

All family pets are welcome but ensure your pet is secured on a leash or in a suitable pet carrier.

Head to Noosa Fair Shopping Centre at 3 Lanyana Wy, Noosa Heads to take part.

Visit facebook.com/NoosaFairShoppingCentre or phone 5447 3788 for more information.