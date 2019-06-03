Paws for thought in Noosa as dog names Max out

RUFF JUSTICE: Angus being led by Olive (middle front), Denise with Ted (left front) and Shannon with Molly at Noosaville.

NOOSA dog lovers are taking it to the Max, while many of us canine crazy locals are right Charlies when it comes to naming their four-legged family member.

A bare-bones online Noosa Council survey to promote the shire's dog registration amnesty in May asked locals to name to the two most popular male dog names locally.

And the rego records shows the days of Rover rolling in clover look to be well and truly over.

"Max is the most popular Male dog name followed by Charlie,” a council spokeswoman said.

She said 59 per cent of the 354 voters were right on the money, while Charlie was next most popular with 41 per cent of locals also opting for our love of anthropomorphising doggy monikers.

And before the Me Too movement bristles at this one-sided result, the spokeswoman said: "Bella is the most popular female dog name followed by Molly,”.

The RACQ have backed up this trend for giving human names to our doggie mates after checking their own client data. RACQ's Clare Hunter said: "You're most likely to hear a dog owner call out the name Charlie followed by Bella, Ruby, Max and 'Molly'.”

As for the most popular breeds, for the RACQ broadly it was the Maltese cross.

"It was a dog fight for the silver medal with the cavoodle, border collie, labrador and staffordshire bull terrier almost tied for the position,” Ms Hunter said.

Here in Noosa the most registered dogs are staffys, followed by labradors.

A quick stroll by the Noosa News along dog walk central, AKA Gympie Tce, found Angus the owner out pounding the pavement with Olive, while Denise and Shannon were being lead along by Teddy and Molly. Denise and Shannon are part of a four-member family and they all have to agree on the names of their prize new puppies before the canine christening.

Angus said after regular trips to Italy and Pdeveloping a love of olives, there was only one choice of name when the new "girl” in his life came along.

As for the Noosa amnesty, almost 300 dog owners decided to "fetch” this free offer.

"With these new registrations, we now have a total of 9984 registered dogs in Noosa Shire.”

And for all those miffed cat lovers with their claws out and backs arched out there, the RACQ said Luna is the most popular name cat name followed by Bella, Milo, Frankie and Oscar.

Peter Gardiner