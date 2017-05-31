Paws pound path for RSPCA

SUPERDOG: The outfits at the Million Paws Walk were a highlight of the fundraiser.

ALMOST a thousand paws hit the pavement last weekend to raise money for the RSPCA Million Paws Walk.

Noosa RSPCA manager Nicole Cleary said the event by the Noosa River raised thousands of dollars to help fight animal cruelty.

"From online registration and on the day we would have raised about $8500,” Nicole said.

"All the money goes into managing the animal cruelty inspectors and keeping them on the road.

"We had 503 adults there and about 200 dogs.”

Nicole said a highlight of the day was the matching outfits worn by dog walkers and their owners.

"We had a cute little dog in a cowboy costume, and there was a woman dressed as Batwoman with a Batman outfit on her dog,” Nicole said.

"It was a really good day.”

The delightful Melony Brests hosted the event, and donated a cheque of $842 to Noosa RSPCA raised from her Drag Queen Bingo events.