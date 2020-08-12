Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

WATCH LIVE: St Brendan’s v St Pat’s

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
12th Aug 2020 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

St Brendan's College takes on St Patrick's College Mackay at 3.15pm today in what is a vital game for both teams.

St Brendan's have had a loss and a draw in their opening two games, while St Pat's have had two losses.

Today's clash will be livestreamed, as will the Cowboys Challenge game between the same two schools at 2pm.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the games before kick-off.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

 

More stories

Payne Cup: 5 TCC players to watch in today's blockbuster

Payne Cup: St Pat's season on the line in Yeppoon

School Footy Show episode 2: Livestream highlights

aaron payne livestream aaryon payne cup cowboys challenge rugby league st brendan's college st patrick's college mackay
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Founder reflects during milestone celebrations

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Founder reflects during milestone celebrations

        Community As the crowd enjoyed Sunshine Butterflies’ 10th birthday celebrations, very few knew how close it was to never eventuating. SEE THE GALLERY

        Fire in belly for $600K dream green escape

        Premium Content Fire in belly for $600K dream green escape

        Environment A belly dancing instructor and a fire-twirling ecologist hope their $600K budget...

        Turning the tide on plastic in paradise

        Premium Content Turning the tide on plastic in paradise

        Environment Tourism operators are joining forces to ensure the region’s most pristine areas are...

        Two-vehicle, motorbike smash leaves person injured

        Premium Content Two-vehicle, motorbike smash leaves person injured

        Breaking One person has been injured after two cars and a motorbike collided on the Sunshine...