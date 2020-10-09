Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Education

P&C slam teachers for not putting children first

by Antonia O’Flaherty
9th Oct 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland's peak body for state school parents has hit out at the NAPLAN boycott, saying they're disappointed the dispute over the controversial test has led to the ban and children's education should be put first.

The Courier-Mail yesterday revealed that the Queensland Teachers' Union would boycott any work associated with preparing for and administering NAPLAN in 2021.

P&Cs Qld chief executive Scott Wiseman said the organisation was disappointed the dispute over NAPLAN had reached this loggerhead, and hopes that all parties continue to put the children's interests first.

"Every child deserves every chance at the best education possible and we hope the matter can be worked through and resolved constructively," he said.

Mr Wiseman said P&Cs Qld held the view that NAPLAN provides useful information to parents about how their child performs in line with other students on a broader measure.

"P&Cs Qld feel parents should have as much information made available to them as possible to actively participate in their child's education," Mr Wiseman said.

"Our position is that parents must continue to have the ultimate say in their child's involvement in the NAPLAN or not, and that it needs to be used as intended and not as a school versus school score sheet.

The National Assessment Program - Literacy and Numeracy program has been subject to numerous reviews and has been contentious since it was first introduced in 2008.

Queensland Teachers' Union President Kevin Bates said the industrial action followed reviews which had shown "NAPLAN was broken" so governments needed to introduce an alternative replacement.

"We have a national review by four jurisdictions, the state review from the Queensland government, all saying the same thing, we now have widespread acceptance that the NAPLAN test is broken," he said.

"You can't keep having reviews that say it's bad and then keep doing it."

It comes as the Catholic sector and Independent schools continue to prepare for the testing to resume next year, ramping-up its online delivery.

Queensland Catholic Education Commission executive director Dr Lee-Anne Perry said NAPLAN provided teachers with important information for planning and to discuss each student's progress with families.

"NAPLAN is an important part of a large array of data gathered by teachers to determine how students are learning," she said.

"No one test can provide all the data needed to form a comprehensive picture of each student but what NAPLAN provides is a national benchmark in the key areas of literacy and numeracy with a test that's based on the curriculum."

More from Education>

Originally published as P&C; slam teachers for not putting children first

More Stories

Show More
editors picks education naplan queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Builders, cafes among 65 Qld company collapses

        Premium Content Builders, cafes among 65 Qld company collapses

        Business COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the economy, with a suite of small and medium businesses falling in September. SEE THE LIST

        Coast club kicks off bold new health development

        Premium Content Coast club kicks off bold new health development

        Rugby League Noosa Pirates submit proposal to transform its clubhouse

        Time to listen: Women share horrendous tales of violence

        Premium Content Time to listen: Women share horrendous tales of violence

        News It’s the global issue that is affecting us in our own backyard

        Mysterious case of the missing Rattler report

        Premium Content Mysterious case of the missing Rattler report

        News An independent report into the Mary Valley Rattler’s multi-million dollar blowouts...