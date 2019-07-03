Pedal in for free Noosa cycling workshops

ON YA BIKES: Bike On is offering two free cycling workshops in Noosa.

BIKE On is offering the first of two free cycling workshops this month, thanks to grants obtained from Noosa Council by Zero Emissions Noosa (ZEN).

The 1.5 hour workshops, on Saturday, July 20, will be held at Girraween Sports Complex (Eenie Creek Rd, Noosa Heads) utilising the cycling infrastructure Noosa already has in place.

The workshops will be structured sessions run by accredited Cycle Skills Instructors from Bike On.

They will be a relatively short format aimed at local residents who need that final bit of motivation to ride their bikes more frequently and with improved confidence.

The Basic Cycle Skills Workshop will be free for participants and aims to build confidence and improve cycling safety for men and women aged 18+ years who haven't ridden in a while and need a refresher.

Bikes are also available to hire on request for anyone unable to transport their own.

This will be followed by a free Social Guided Ride on Saturday, August 3 from 2-3.30pm.

The aim of the ride is to encourage friends and families to ride together and for the Community to explore on the network of local cycle paths.

Jenny Blagdon, who attended last year's Basic Cycle Skills session, said she "felt much more confident about getting out” on her bike since the workshop.

"I have been for rides with my husband and have also used my bike to go to the local Tewantin shops (rather than my car),” Jenny said.

"I am also planning a longer bike ride with friends.”

To book, contact Bike On: phone 54743322 or email info@bikeon.com.au.