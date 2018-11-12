Pedal-ing for music joy

Owner Tim Lee with staffers Max-Jett Borghuis and Jeff Enchelmaier study the huge range of guitar pedals at Music@Noosa.

Owner Tim Lee with staffers Max-Jett Borghuis and Jeff Enchelmaier study the huge range of guitar pedals at Music@Noosa. Alan Lander

IF YOU are the partner of a guitarist, whether professional, amateur or party player, it might be better to stop reading now.

Because, yes, this story is about yet another way your nearest and dearest can spend even more on music accessories.

In this case, pedals.

On the other hand, you could join them and watch their eyes light up as they cast them over shelves festooned with said items, and perhaps conjure up a useful Christmas gift in the process.

Noosa's main musical instrument and music teaching outlet, Music@Noosa, is holding a Pedal Night on Thursday, from 6pm, where pickers can ogle, sample and experiment with a huge range of guitar pedals for two hours, for a mere $5 entry fee at the Gibson Road , Noosaville store.

Owner Tim Lee said there was big interest for guitarists in the range of electronic assistance today's pedals offer, at the mere stamp of a foot upon their hot buttons.

"We've acquired the services of world-renowned guitarist Simon Gardner for the event,” Tim said.

"He will do demos for us.

"We will also have the guys from the internet-based Superfunhappytimeawsome pedal show here, which is a great plus; these guys have heaps of followers worldwide and are a wealth of knowledge.”

Tim said guitarists can come in and try out the various pedals, learn how to set them up and work them properly, how to set up multi-effects, and also network with other players.

"But you must bring your own guitar,” he added.

"There's plenty of stock to try out, and we'll have three rooms going, with amps and pedals.”

The $5 cover charge is for Simon's costs.

For more information call the shop on 54743033.

Alan Lander