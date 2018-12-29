Pedestrian bridge set for removal and replacement

BRIDGE REPLACED: Local resident Ray Kelly has lobbied to have this old bridge outside Cooroy replaced.

AN UNSAFE pedestrian bridge outside of Cooroy will be demolished by the end of the financial year, pending geotechnical investigations to be carried out to determine the suitability for a replacement bridge.

However the council has agreed to replace the bridge with a steel-framed, recycled-products bridge and refer the project for consideration during the 2019-20 budget process as part of the 10-year capital works program.

The decision is seen as a win for locals who have campaigned to ensure they do not lose what they see as an important link for the rural residential community.

A council asset planner has recommended the councillors agree to a new structure at a forecasted cost of $344,835.

This is despite a council four-day camera surveillance that found on average only three people were found to be in the near vicinity of the old bridge daily.

The manager said the preferred option had lower annual maintenance costs as the deck would not need maintenance as often as a timber deck.

"The capital costs for this option was the second highest option at $188,355.

"This (preferred) option provides the best whole-of-life outcomes should the bridge be considered for replacement. It is difficult to support the replacement of the bridge on cost alone,” he said.

His report said the bridge's location was in a semi-rural environment, with no significant linkages to transport networks or larger communities.

"The perception of a low-use asset are factors to be considered in assessing this project against higher- use facilities that provide greater community benefit.”