Paramedics are on scene after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Friday afternoon. File photo
News

Pedestrian hit by car in hinterland town main street

Maddie Manwaring
26th Mar 2021 1:56 PM
A person has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in the main street of Maleny.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said an ambulance crew arrived at the Maple Street scene at 12.48pm and assessed two people.

One person was not injured and a second person was stable and being treated for minor injuries before being taken to Maleny hospital for treatment.

She said initial reports suggested one of the people being assessed was an elderly male.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said local police had been notified of the incident at 12.50pm.

"It looks like the pedestrian is conscious and breathing," she said.

The spokeswoman said it appeared to have been a "minor" accident.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service crew was also on scene.

maleny maleny crash pedestrian hit by car
The Sunshine Coast Daily

