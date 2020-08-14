Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Pedestrian hit, people trapped: Horror night on Qld roads

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
14th Aug 2020 5:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A person has been hit by a car and another two people have been left trapped in theirs in a shocking night on Queensland's roads.

Firefighters had to free two people who were trapped in a car after two vehicles collided in Brisbane's southeast.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the crash at Pine Mountain Rd in Carina Heights about 8.10pm on Thursday night.

Two people were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and another person was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital

Meanwhile, another person was taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in North Queensland at around the same time.

Paramedics were called to Paxton St in North Ward, Townsville, following reports that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to Townsville University hospital in a serious condition with significant head injuries.

Originally published as Pedestrian hit, people trapped: Horror night on Qld roads

More Stories

crash editors picks queensland traffic accidents

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rapist walking free sparks calls for sex offender register

        Premium Content Rapist walking free sparks calls for sex offender register

        Crime After spending close to 20 years behind bars, Noosa’s Christmas Day rapist walked away from prison on Thursday a free man.

        'The best restaurant I’ve eaten at this year'

        Premium Content 'The best restaurant I’ve eaten at this year'

        Food & Entertainment Anooska Tucker-Evans has eaten almost 100 restaurants this year

        Man suffers serious injuries after motorbike collision

        Premium Content Man suffers serious injuries after motorbike collision

        Breaking Paramedics have rushed a man to a Sunshine Coast hospital after he was injured in a...

        Peter is no rough Diamond, just a gem of a coach

        Premium Content Peter is no rough Diamond, just a gem of a coach

        Swimming Few things slip past the keen eyes of Noosa’s Peter Diamond after six decades in...