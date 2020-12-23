Menu
An ambulance is seen on James St, QAS, Queensland Ambulance Service, Saturday, December 19, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Breaking

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car

Natalie Wynne
23rd Dec 2020 4:40 PM
UPDATE:

A pedestrian has been taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition. 

A Queensland Police spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

EARLIER:

A male person has been injured after a vehicle and pedestrian incident at Mooloolaba this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident on Amarina Ave about 4:16pm.

The pedestrian is being treated for head, back and leg injuries.

