Pedestrian injured after being hit by car
UPDATE:
A pedestrian has been taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
A Queensland Police spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
EARLIER:
A male person has been injured after a vehicle and pedestrian incident at Mooloolaba this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident on Amarina Ave about 4:16pm.
The pedestrian is being treated for head, back and leg injuries.