Pedestrian injured after being hit by car

An ambulance is seen on James St, QAS, Queensland Ambulance Service, Saturday, December 19, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

UPDATE:

A pedestrian has been taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

EARLIER:

A male person has been injured after a vehicle and pedestrian incident at Mooloolaba this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident on Amarina Ave about 4:16pm.

The pedestrian is being treated for head, back and leg injuries.