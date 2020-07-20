Menu
Pedestrian rushed to hospital after run in with tractor

A MAN has been hospitalised after he was involved in an accident involving a tractor in the Lockyer Valley.

Paramedics were called to Robinsons Road, Gatton, at 1.48pm where they assessed one pedestrian.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said she could not confirm whether or not the incident had taken place on a road or private property.

The man sustained injuries to his lower leg and was taken to Gatton Hospital in a stable condition.

