Pedestrian struck by car on Southern Downs

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Jonno Colfs
by

UPDATE: A MAN has been transported to Stanthorpe Hospital after being struck by a car in Stanthorpe this morning.

The man was transferred in a stable condition suffering knee and elbow injuries.

Stanthorpe police said the man, who is in his 70s, was walking past the rear of the car when it reversed into him at a slow pace, knocking him over.

EARLIER: A MAN has been hit and knocked down by car in Stanthorpe this morning.

The crash, which happened at about 10am took place at Fromes Lane and Maryland St.

Paramedics are still on scene assessing the man who is conscious and suffering from knee and elbow injuries.

Topics:  breaking news crash editors picks qas southern downs crash stanthorpe accident

Warwick Daily News

