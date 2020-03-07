Peed-off Pete: ‘My books are too glossy for your bum’

He is known for his controversial diets and his TV cooking shows. But just don’t suggest to Pete Evans his books are a solution to the toilet paper crisis.

Pete Evans has hit back at a doctor who suggested people use his cook books as toilet paper, if they happened to run out of the hot commodity.

Dr Nikki Stamp took to Twitter this week to suggest people on the hunt for toilet paper should instead use pages from the books authored a number of health professionals and members of the public including chef Pete Evans.

However the MKR host has hit back, telling Dr Stamp the glossy pages of his books wouldn't do the job.

"Funnily enough, all my cook books are in glossy paper, so she would probably find it hard to wipe her bum with," Evans told The Sunday Telegraph.

"My publisher has always wanted to do my books in matte and I have always been adamant it is gloss because I think food should pop off the page. I like it glossy and colourful."

Dr Nikki Stamp’s post.

Evans, who is no stranger to public criticism, said while he has been vocal about a range of issues, he has never shamed or ridiculed others.

"It is concerning that somebody feels the need to publicly ridicule other people," Evans said.

"The question would be why?

"She is entitled to her option, although it feels very childish and immature.

"I send this person love because maybe they are lacking that in themselves."

Evans said while he is no health professional, some of the doctors Dr Stamp has mentioned in her post are leaders in their fields from around the globe.

Dinner in 5 with Pete Evans

"There are some pretty heavy hitting health professionals she has listed there," he said.

"Dr Jason Fung is one of the world's leading diabetes educators, he is a kidney specialist by profession. Dr Mark Hyman is one of the leading doctors involved with the functional medical movement and very revered around the world.

"It is concerning when health professionals attack health professionals and even ridicule people in the public as well."

When asked what his thoughts were on coronavirus, Evans shied away from giving advice.

"I am not qualified to speak about it," he said.

"All I can say is like everything I promote and others promote is look at the foundations of your health. What your diet is like, what is your emotional wellbeing like? how do you move? how you breathe? and how you connect to nature.? Use all of those plus modern medicine and what the health authorities are providing for us as a holistic...when I say holistic I mean with modern medicine plus all these lifestyle factors.

"I don't think anyone can debate that."