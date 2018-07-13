Penthouse perfection

NUMBER 33 is a spectacular corner penthouse apartment featuring more than 232sqm of sheer quality living and breathtaking panoramic views of Laguna Bay and Noosa river.

One of only five penthouses at Noosa Crest Resort, this sought-after north facing and elevated position offers an amazing roof top entertaining space with a brand new spa.

Orin O'Rourke

It's the perfect private alfresco zone to relax and unwind for the whole family. Glass balustrading allows uninterrupted views and without a doubt some of the best vistas on offer in Noosa Heads.

The entire penthouse has a wonderful open-plan layout and is filled with natural light via the expansive use of glass and bi-fold doors.

The modern and sleek interior is completely fitted out with high-end fixtures and fittings and is offered fully-furnished.

This sizable floorplan features four bedrooms including an upstairs large retreat which also serves as the fourth bedroom with a third bathroom and entertainment galley bar.

The master bedroom has a walk-in robe and a modern ensuite while the direct balcony access takes advantage of the spectacular outlook,

This is a fabulous lifestyle opportunity and the exceptional quality, location and design will exceed all expectations. The added benefit of solar electricity and a good holiday income make this a truly enviable investment.

Orin O'Rourke

Leave your cars in the double lock-up, undercover car park with additional lockable storage. Two car parks are a rare commodity this close to such a multitude of dining options and boutique shopping on offer in Hastings St.

Noosa Crest Resort offers one of Noosa's best positioned resorts. There's no need for a car here - just a quick stroll down a private boardwalk nature trail to the river, directly across the road from Hastings St and Noosa's Main Beach. You can come and go as you please, with ease and privacy without any parking headaches.

Recreation and relaxation is key to the continual success of Noosa Crest Resort.

This prestigious position and professional on-site management team ensure high occupancy and repeat loyal guests. The revenue for this property is testimony of the resort's popularity.

Owners can use the apartment throughout the year or use it as an investment or a holiday lock-up and leave. Act now as penthouses rarely come on the market.

Orin O'Rourke

NOOSA HEADS

Apt 33 Noosa Crest, 2 Noosa Dr

4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car

Features: Prestigious modern penthouse with rooftop spa and entertainment space. North-facing corner position with 180-degree views of Laguna Bay and Noosa River. Open-plan layout, offered fully furnished

Price: $2.3m

Agency: Richardson & Wrench Noosa

Contact: Kate Cox 0438 695 505

Inspection: Friday, July 13, 4.30-5pm