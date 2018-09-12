Penthouse position captures north-east aspect

PRESTIGIOUSLY located in one of the highly sought-after riverside addresses, this well maintained three-bedroom apartment has been lovingly updated into a refined and intimate home.

Positioned on the top floor, the inviting layout embraces an unrestricted connection to the river views.

Capturing a north-east aspect, the light and airy interior blends the generous living spaces together with timber bi-folds and fixed glass panes bring the outside panoramas in.

Adorned with beautiful tiles, high ceilings and neutral interiors presenting a sophisticated atmosphere that will stand the test of time.

Residents at Nouvelle enjoy a swimming pool, secure basement parking, landscaped gardens with number 3 enjoying its own exclusive rooftop terrace. All of which is complemented by the property's desirable river location.

Relish the exclusivity of Nouvelle, just minutes from Hastings Street and an array of entertaining and dining destinations across Noosa.

Photos View Photo Gallery

NOOSAVILLE

3/269 Gympie Terrace

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car

Features: Amazing location, own exclusive rooftop terrace, high ceilings, newly renovated, main bedroom with ensuite, double secure parking

Price: Auction on Saturday, September 29, at 2pm

Agent: One Agency Noosa

Contact: Grant Baker 0417 021 713

Inspection: By appointment