People power demanding end to quarry ‘folly’

Hinterland residents rally against the Kin Kin quarry trucks at Noosa Council recently.

Noosa hinterland residents are ramping up the pressure on a local quarry they claim is ruining their quiet country life.

After campaigning for months for authorities to restrict a six-days per week “onslaught” from truck traffic on their deteriorating roads, Save Noosa Hinterland is now demanding the State Government close the Cordwells Resources rock extraction operation.

In recent weeks the group has collected more than 425 signatures on an online petition to state parliament and a further 600 plus on a paper petition doing the community rounds.

The petition will run online through February.

SNH vice-president Deidre Marczynski said the mental health effects of these trucks on residents and local businesses was “just heartbreaking”.

Save Noosa Hinterland reckons there are serious cracks appearing in their roads which are designed to take a pounding from quarry trucks. This surface joins a local bridge.

She said this latest action was all about people power looking to prevail.

“We’re dealing with this daily onslaught of trucks on our hinterland roads,” Ms Marczynski said.

“This year it’s just ramped up to a ridiculous level and the roads are not fit for purpose.

“The community cannot handle any more of this, it’s just relentless,” she said.

Last week local residents rallied outside a roundtable gathering of stakeholders including Noosa Council, MP Sandy Bolton, police and transport authorities in Tewantin and a capacity crowd of 125 later gathered at Pomona’s Majestic Theatre for a public forum.

Acting on a barrister’s legal advice councillors last Thursday unanimously agreed to launch proceedings against the quarry truck operations in the Planning and Environment Court.

Ms Marczynski said the impacts of 250 truck movements a day on Kin Kin Pomona Rd which is a designated tourist drive were devastating.

“The ultimate resolution is to close the quarry,” she said.

“We’re really scared for tourists coming up here and not even being aware of the trucks.

“We’ve got tourist businesses all up and down Pomona Kin Kin Rd, Gympie Kin Kin Rd that have been encouraged to set up because of the Noosa Country Drive and (Noosa) trail network,” Ms Marczynski said.

Quarry operator Cordwell Resources has been contacted for comment but is yet to reply.