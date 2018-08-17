People power is 'burying' mining in united Cooran

NO WAY: The folding the black hole ceremony at Cooran's Declaration Day.

COORAN has once again stood up to be counted as it fights to exclude mining from its rural environs with the community on Saturday coming together to declare "hands off” our patch of paradise.

The Cooran Earth Rights movement was delighted by the turn out to the Declaration Day at Straker Park as locals celebrated becoming the first Noosa Shire postcode to proclaim it wants to be coal mine and gas field free.

Watching on was Noosa MP Sandy Bolton and Noosa Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie.

Ms Bolton said the declaration was "an incredible effort from the community, working together with a united and powerful voice”.

"The declaration event saw residents of all ages coming together to celebrate their collective voice and commitment to their village and their future,” she said.

"Cooran provides an inspiring example of how communities are uniting and choosing a cleaner, more prosperous future,” Cr Wilkie said.

"Perhaps Cooran will become not only the first carbon neutral community in the shire, but possibly the state or the nation.”

"Our aim is to set a precedent for other localities, by becoming one of the first net zero emissions villages in Australia,” John Esson of CER said.

"When governments fail to respond to majority sentiment it is up to communities like Cooran to take action. The tiny village of Cooran has now answered and unites with over 450 others around Australia.”

CER has also gained the support of Noosa Council which unanimously passed the resolution that "Noosa Council does not support any further applications for permits for coal exploration, coal mining, coal seam gas exploration or coal seam gas production within the shire”.

The declaration picnic included guest speakers, live music, community stalls including Stop Adani, Great Sandy Strait Saviours, ZEN Noosa, Boomerang Bags and EcoTekk Noosa, whose electric bikes were a hit.

The day culminated with the community handing over their signed declaration scroll to Sandy Bolton MP, followed by a symbolic "folding of the black hole” ceremony to say this is off limits to all miners.