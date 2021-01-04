People stuck in long queues at Coast COVID clinics

Taylor Raymond waits in line for COVID testing outside Buderim Medical Centre. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Long queues with delays of several hours have been reported at COVID-19 clinics as Sunshine Coast residents and travellers scramble to be tested.

Queensland recorded five new cases of the virus overnight, all acquired from overseas.

People who visited or have been in Victoria since December 21 have been advised to be tested.

Melbourne resident Taylor Raymond was in line at the Buderim Medical Centre on Monday morning after he flew into the Sunshine Coast on a three-week holiday to visit his father.

People line-up for COVID testing outside Buderim Medical Centre. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Mr Raymond said he went to the centre at 9.30am and was still in line at midday.

"I think they are averaging 5-10 minutes per person," Mr Raymond said.

"There's still 30-odd people in front of me, so I am guessing I'm probably two hours away."

Mr Raymond, 23, said he was feeling healthy and well and did not fly in from a Victorian hot spot.

He had no complaints about the wait aside from having to stand in the rain.

"I am stoked to be out of Melbourne," he said.

"I just want to hit the beach and play some golf.

"So I came here straight off the plane.

"It only takes a day out of your life."

Fellow Melbourne resident Jean-Luke Desmarais said he had been in line for about an hour and said it was still "crawling" along.

Kirsty Dempsey and Jean-Luke Desmarais line-up for COVID-19 testing outside Buderim Medical Centre. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Mr Desmarais, 28, has been visiting a friend on the Coast over the holiday period when he received a Queensland Health notification to be tested.

"It's about doing the right thing," Mr Desmarais said.

"It's a bit frustrating because I haven't been anywhere near the outbreak spot in Victoria.

"I am supposed to fly home tomorrow but it's a bit up in the air whether I'll be able to.

"There are worse places to get stuck, mind you."

Waiting times of more than six hours have been reported at Brisbane fever clinics.