Aussie victim of Epstein sex scandal claims she is in danger

by Peter Michael
13th Dec 2019 10:45 AM
CAIRNS mum Virginia Giuffre - at the epicentre of the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal - says the FBI has confirmed a "credible death threat" on her life.

Mrs Giuffre, now 36, says she fears she knows too much and may end up like the dead disgraced financier and paedophile Epstein.

Epstein, who Mrs Giuffre says trafficked her for sex as an underage teen to some of the world's rich and powerful men, was found hanged in a New York jail cell.

Virginia Giuffre BBC Interview about Prince Andrew. Picture: BBC
Virginia Giuffre BBC Interview about Prince Andrew. Picture: BBC

Mrs Giuffre had alleged she'd had sex with Prince Andrew, who she was photographed with in London in 2001.

The Duke of York flatly denied any recollection of meeting Mrs Giuffre and having sex with her. There is no suggestion the death threat is in any way connected to the Duke.

Mrs Giuffre, a married Cairns mother-of-three, tweeted yesterday: "I have been informed from the FBI there has been a credible death threat against me.

"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who is standing up beside me fighting for our children to have a safer future,'' she said.

She earlier said "too many evil people want to see me quieted".

Virginia Roberts (who now goes by married name Virginia Giuffre) says she was Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually when she was 16. Picture: Supplied
Virginia Roberts (who now goes by married name Virginia Giuffre) says she was Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually when she was 16. Picture: Supplied

The charity worker has become a figurehead of the high-profile FBI investigation into an underage sex trafficking racket run by Epstein.

But she fears her stance may cost the ultimate price.

"I am making it publicly (sic) known that in no way, shape or form am I sucidal (sic). I have made this known to my therapist and GP," she tweeted on Wednesday.

"If something happens to me - in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them."

