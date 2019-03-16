Peregian and Marcus locals happy to keep their character

PEREGIAN and Marcus Beach locals have given the draft Noosa Plan a big tick for seeking to preserve their local identity.

That is the takeaway message Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie received after meeting with the Peregian Beach Community Association on Sunday issues. PBCA president Barry Cotterell said he was pleased the New Noosa Plan recognised the "distinct character and identity of our coastal communities and that development within each community is consistent with the defined identity of that community”.

"Local residents are very protective of our unique character and identity and have fought long and hard to maintain the distinct character of our village and beachside communities,” Mr Cotterell said.

"The last thing residents want is to be subsumed into other areas. Local residents are encouraged to read the Coastal Communities Local Plan Code for the detail concerning the planning approach for both Marcus Beach and Peregian Beach. The place-based approach to planning will ensure the unique characteristics of our communities are preserved.”

Cr Wilkie said: "The New Noosa Plan recognises that the Noosa Shire is a 'community of communities', consisting of several discrete places, each with their own unique, special identity.”

Locals who wish to have their views reflected in the association's submission should contact: peregiancommunity@

gmail.com.